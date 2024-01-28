Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 54,970 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1,132.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.21% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $21,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE BIO opened at $329.05 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.