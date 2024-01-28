Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Public Storage worth $59,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $289.88 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.