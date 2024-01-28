Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

