Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Eaton worth $53,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 744.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $247.55. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average is $222.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.