Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $77,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,709,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $120,233,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 127,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 170,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VZ opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

