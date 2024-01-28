Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,444 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $194,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $1,204.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,284.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $941.66.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

