Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 613,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

