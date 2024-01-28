Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,293 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

