Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,840 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,982 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $114,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $112.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

