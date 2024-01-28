Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 341 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $63,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMT opened at $197.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.84. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.