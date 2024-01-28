Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,282 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $22,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

