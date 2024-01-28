Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,395 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of ITT worth $19,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $119.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $121.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

