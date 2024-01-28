Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 944 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 141.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,506,000 after acquiring an additional 122,905 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 32.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,667,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $191.52 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

