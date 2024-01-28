Reviewing D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zalando alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando N/A N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -0.37% -3.13% -0.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando N/A N/A N/A $0.05 399.97 D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $984.84 million 0.54 -$177.94 million ($0.01) -162.84

This table compares Zalando and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zalando has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zalando and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 1 0 3.00

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Zalando.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.