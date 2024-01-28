Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
RVPHW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 5,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,528. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
