Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

RVPHW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 5,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,528. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

