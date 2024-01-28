RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 728.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 327,167 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 43.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 176,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 120.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 84,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 288.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 63,379 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

RGC Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $19.15 on Friday. RGC Resources has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.19.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

