RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.12. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 36,385 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.