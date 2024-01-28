RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 491,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

