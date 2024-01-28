Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.05) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 400 ($5.08) in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 229.33 ($2.91).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of RR opened at GBX 305.40 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.60. The stock has a market cap of £25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,527.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,821.12 ($2,314.00). In other news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,821.12 ($2,314.00). Also, insider Stuart Bradie purchased 95,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £248,136.20 ($315,293.77). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 119,575 shares of company stock worth $32,675,493. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.