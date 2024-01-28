Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $123.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 37,564 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

