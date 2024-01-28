RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, RTT News reports. RPC had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.
RPC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. RPC has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.17.
RPC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
