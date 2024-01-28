RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, RTT News reports. RPC had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. RPC has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RPC by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,917,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,505,000 after purchasing an additional 866,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 337.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 794,755 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

