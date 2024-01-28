Rpo LLC Buys Shares of 112,367 Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund comprises 1.1% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

DPG opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

