Rpo LLC Grows Holdings in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Rpo LLC increased its position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. The Mexico Fund comprises approximately 2.1% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rpo LLC’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,987,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 81,235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,594 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 97.6% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 140,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 107.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the second quarter valued at about $795,000.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The Mexico Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

