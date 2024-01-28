Rpo LLC Purchases 121,018 Shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Rpo LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the period. abrdn Healthcare Investors makes up 6.6% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rpo LLC owned 0.78% of abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQH opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

