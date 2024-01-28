Rpo LLC Purchases New Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Rpo LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Special Opportunities Fund comprises 0.2% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $158,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:SPE opened at $11.92 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.
Special Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Special Opportunities Fund
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.