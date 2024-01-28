Rpo LLC Purchases New Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Rpo LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Special Opportunities Fund comprises 0.2% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $158,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SPE opened at $11.92 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Special Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Special Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This is a positive change from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 9.58%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

