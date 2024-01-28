SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. 1,070,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,146. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. SAP has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $176.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FMR LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

