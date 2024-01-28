Scholastic Co. (SCHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 15th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Scholastic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $39.81 on Friday. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 84.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,540 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Scholastic by 36.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 94,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

