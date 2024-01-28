Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

