Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after buying an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

