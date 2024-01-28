Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,470 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $61,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FNDX opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

