Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $86.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.