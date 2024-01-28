Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Hudock Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 5.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.02 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

