Scotiabank Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALA. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.95.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALA

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA opened at C$28.50 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$28.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.1584235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,369,059 and have sold 152,126 shares worth $4,163,580. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.