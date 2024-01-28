Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

STX opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 712.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

