SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Up 15.6% in January

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 86.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4,518.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

