ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Raised by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow stock opened at $769.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $703.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

