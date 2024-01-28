ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $769.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $703.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

