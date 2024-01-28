ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $769.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $703.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $783.88. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.