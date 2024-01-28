ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $75.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

