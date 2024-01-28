Sfmg LLC Acquires 12,979 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC owned 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $13,510,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 152.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 365,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FSK opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

