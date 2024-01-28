Sfmg LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.