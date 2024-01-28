Sfmg LLC Acquires 2,811 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

