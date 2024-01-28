Sfmg LLC Acquires 2,811 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $183.25 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

