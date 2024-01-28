Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.27% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 424,257 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,617,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,366,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,177,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $620.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

