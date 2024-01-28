Sfmg LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

CRM opened at $279.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day moving average is $228.40. The stock has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

