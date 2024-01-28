Sfmg LLC Buys 15,213 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JEPI stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.