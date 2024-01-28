Sfmg LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $96.38 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.