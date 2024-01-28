Sfmg LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 175,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 248,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 198,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BALT opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

