Sfmg LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.45% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.