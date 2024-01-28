Sfmg LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

Eaton stock opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $247.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

